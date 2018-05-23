Olivia Munn Says Aaron Rodgers Was Estranged From His Family Before They Dated

Munn said she met Aaron's parents. Ed and Darla Rodgers, "a couple of times" and that she was "friendly" with Jordan. She did not say whether she met Aaron's other brother Luke. However, she indicated that the drama continued.

"I just think it's really important to try to mend things in a family and I encouraged that," she said. "But at the end of the day, I mean, um."

"It was out of your control," Cohen said.

Munn also seemed to defend her ex and his role in the family fallout.

"I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success," she said.

Munn went on to explain that none of her family members work in the entertainment industry or have a desire to be famous. Aaron's family, however, is heavily involved in sports. His father played football and is a sports chiropractor while Jordan played football at Vanderbilt University. After graduating, Jordan was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins but was released by all three teams. He is now a sports network analyst for the SEC Network.

"They're all in sports and Aaron is one of the best if not the best quarterback to ever play the game," Munn explained. "Their work has a direct connection to what he does. At the end of the day, there's a lot of complications. I don't think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it's not OK when you try to stand on someone's shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what they did for him."

Munn described the family drama as not only "unfortunate" and suggested it was dangerous to Aaron's career.

"He is a quarterback…Everybody that I know in sports will say that it's the hardest position in any sport. It's a very violent sport, and it's very dangerous. And he's putting himself on the line every game, and any kind of distraction is unacceptable cause it's dangerous," she said.

The actress added that it was "just really important to always be there and to encourage and be supportive." She also suggested that the two tried not to bring the drama home.