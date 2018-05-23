Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Reclaim Their Power in "Fall In Line" Music Video

by Nikki Levy | Wed., May. 23, 2018 11:10 AM
Trust the voice within, Christina Aguilera!
Today, the global superstar unveiled the music video for her recently released track "Fall in Line," featuring fellow powerhouse Demi Lovato.
The video begins with them as two young girls playing in a field before they're taken away and locked up in a prison. The empowered women eventually grow up, fight back and free themselves, returning to the field once again.
The two vocalists performed their hit track this past weekend at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and the love between them is clearly mutual.
"I believe our paths were destined to cross and I'm so proud to come together from the pasts we've overcome; to the strong women we are today! You're truly a GEM, I have immense love and respect for you!" Christina tweeted to Demi this month. "You are an inspiration for future young girls of your generation. Beautiful work!"
The music video is the latest step in Christina's return to the spotlight.
Earlier this month, she announced her first tour dates in over a decade.
The tour kicks off Sept. 25th and will travel to 22 cities.
"Fall in Line" is the most recent track off of Christina's highly anticipated album, following "Accelerate," featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign, and the ballad "Twice."
Christina's upcoming album, Liberation, will be released June 15.
