Ashton Kutcher Shocks Ellen DeGeneres With a $4 Million Donation

Ashton Kutcherhas a big surprise for Ellen DeGeneres—and it came with six zeros.

The actor surprised the daytime host when he stopped by the set Wednesday to deliver some unexpected news. When the star made his arrival, he asked DeGeneres what she has been up to. "I'm getting ready to go on vacation," she answered with hesitation. "I'm going to Africa to start building the campus. I'm going to look at where I'm going to build my campus to save the mountain gorillas."

DeGeneres was referencing The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, which Portia De Rossi gifted her famous wife for her 60th birthday. She also set up The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund, which the campus is part of.

Well, now that she mentioned it, Kutcher had something to share on the subject of the fund. After bringing out Hollywood manager Guy Oseary, the two explained how they've been investing in tech companies as Sound Ventures partners and have been working with Ripple, a platform that can transfer money. "They're talking about the ethic of this company and this platform and how they actually really care about being an ethical company and giving a portion of this platform away to people that are doing good in the world," Kutcher described a conversation he had with the company's founders.