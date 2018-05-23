Cake, Captain America: Civil War and Men in Black Leaving Netflix in June 2018

While You Were Sleeping

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

Out of the Dark

For the full list of titles becoming available in June, click here .

Netflix has just announced which film and TV titles will be expiring in June 2018, and subscribers have eight days to watch films like 50 First Dates, 8 Mile, Men in Black and While You Were Sleeping before they expire. Midway through the month, the first eight seasons of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will disappear—that's a whopping 71 episodes!

