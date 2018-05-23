Royal Wedding Photographer Bribed Kids With Candy to Get the Perfect Shot

  By
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 23, 2018 7:12 AM

Royal Wedding, Official Photos, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Alexi Lubomirski

With six bridesmaids and four page boys all under the age of eight, royal wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski had his hands full on Saturday. 

The longtime celebrity and fashion photographer, who had the unique privilege of shooting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement portraits and their wedding portraits, was armed with his camera and ready on Saturday to get the official shots of the couple and their family in all of their newly wedded bliss. 

However, he didn't rely on talent and luck alone when it came time to pose the bride and groom with members of their pint-sized bridal party. Instead, he borrowed a page out of Prince Georgeand Princess Charlotte's nanny's playbook. According to The TelegraphMaria Borrallo had been promising the kids Smarties after the ceremony if they behaved.

"They were being bribed with one Smartie here, one Smartie there," Lubomirski recalled to Reuters. "So, as soon as the kids came onto the set, I immediately just shouted out 'Who likes Smarties?' and then everybody, hands up, smiles, even some adults put their hands up."

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Day Photos

Royal Wedding, Official Photos, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Alexi Lubomirski

The resulting photos were indeed adorable and the photographer managed to get two shots—one of the couple with the kiddos and another with the entire family—that are certainly worthy of a wall display in Kensington Palace. 

Lubomirski also managed to get the couple alone for perhaps the most candid shot of the set. 

"I said just before you go in, let's sit down on these stairs, and she just slumped in between his legs," the photographer said of the black and white shot of the bride and groom sitting together on the steps. 

"They were just laughing because they were joking about how they were exhausted and finally it was over."

Four days later, the year's most-watched wedding is indeed over, but the memories will live forever in these photos. 

TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royal Wedding , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
