Bachelor in Paradise's Ashley Iaconetti Cries and Calls Jared Haibon Her "Soul Mate"

However, the two experienced their fair share of drama during their second season of Bachelor in Paradise and decided to date other people. Haibon went on to appear in Bachelor in Paradise Australia and Iaconetti went on to star in another spinoff called Bachelor Winter Games. There, she developed a romance with Canadian participant Kevin Wendt.

During her discussion with Higgins, Iaconetti explained "there was no crossover" and that she "never cheated on Kevin or anything like that." However, she admitted that she and Haibon talked about his feelings before Bachelor Winter Games aired.

That conversation came after the two went on a group trip to St. Lucia with fellow Bachelor In Paradise couple Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper. After consulting Tolbert, Haibon confessed his feelings to her and gave her a kiss at the airport. However, Iaconetti decided to continue to date Wendt. But once Wendt and Iaconetti broke up in March, Haibon pursued her one more time with a love letter. The rest, as they say, is history.

"In a way, he was harboring feelings for awhile, but he didn't want to come out with them until he was 100 percent," Iaconetti tearfully told Higgins. "Honestly, he kind of said he needed an earthquake and, like, he got his earthquake. Then, he told me and then he's been like super happy and amazing. Like, he was in such this dark place for awhile and now he's just like a mush ball in the best way, and he's, like, so full of love."

Iaconetti said she loves her now boyfriend of a few months "very much" and that he loves her.

"He's so cute every day," she said during the podcast. "He goes...‘Do you know how much I love you? I don't think you know.'"