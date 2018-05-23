Francesca Eastwood Is Pregnant With Her First Child

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 23, 2018 6:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Francesca Eastwood, 28th Annual Environmental Media Awards

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association

Francesca Eastwood is going to be a mom!

Clint Eastwood's daughter revealed she has her own little one on the way on Tuesday night when she stepped out on the red carpet at the 2018 Environmental Media Awards in Beverly Hills rocking a baby bump. 

The 24-year-old actress later stood beside her mother Frances Fisher at the podium during the event and cradled her bump. 

While she has not commented publicly on the pregnancy, she did take to her Instagram account to chronicle the newest addition to her bedding—a pregnancy pillow. "Lots of pillow shapes," she captioned a uniquely shaped body pillow. 

Photos

Francesca Eastwood's BFF Instagrams

Francesca Eastwood, Francis Fisher, 28th Annual Environmental Media Awards

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association

Clint Eastwood, Francesca Eastwood

Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Meanwhile, hours earlier her younger sister Morgan Eastwood shared a snap on her own Instagram account of someone poking Francesca's bump. 

Eastwood's actress mom and director dad famously dated in the early '90s and welcomed Francesca, their only child together, in 1993. 

The E! alum was briefly married to Jonah Hill's late older brotherJordan Feldstein, in November 2013, but it reportedly ended in an annulment. 

Congratulations to the mama-to-be!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Francesca Eastwood , Babies , Celeb Kids , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at "Materialistic" Claim About True

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Date Night Gets Competitive Thanks to Ping Pong

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Sentebale Polo 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Creepy Wax Figures Enjoy a Day Out in London

Marty Caffrey, Danielle Staub

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey Are Getting Divorced After 3 Months

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Sweet 16

Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says Husband Kroy Biermann Once Tried to Dump Her

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum Mourns the Death of His "Very First Best Friend" in Heartfelt Tribute

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.