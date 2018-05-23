Francesca Eastwood Is Pregnant With Her First Child

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 23, 2018 6:12 AM

Francesca Eastwood, 28th Annual Environmental Media Awards

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association

Francesca Eastwood is going to be a mom!

Clint Eastwood's daughter revealed she has her own little one on the way on Tuesday night when she stepped out on the red carpet at the 2018 Environmental Media Awards in Beverly Hills rocking a baby bump. 

The 24-year-old actress later stood beside her mother Frances Fisher at the podium during the event and cradled her bump. 

While she has not commented publicly on the pregnancy, she did take to her Instagram account to chronicle the newest addition to her bedding—a pregnancy pillow. "Lots of pillow shapes," she captioned a uniquely shaped body pillow. 

Francesca Eastwood's BFF Instagrams

Francesca Eastwood, Francis Fisher, 28th Annual Environmental Media Awards

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association

Clint Eastwood, Francesca Eastwood

Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Meanwhile, hours earlier her younger sister Morgan Eastwood shared a snap on her own Instagram account of someone poking Francesca's bump. 

Eastwood's actress mom and director dad famously dated in the early '90s and welcomed Francesca, their only child together, in 1993. 

The E! alum was briefly married to Jonah Hill's late older brotherJordan Feldstein, in November 2013, but it reportedly ended in an annulment. 

Congratulations to the mama-to-be!

