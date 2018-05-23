The Real Housewives of New York City's Bethenny and Carole Battle it Out in the Berkshires

It's on. Perhaps one of the most fan-distressing falling out between Real Housewives stars is on between Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill, and it's playing out right before your very eyes on The Real Housewives of New York City.

In the exclusive sneak peek below, Bethenny and Carole dig into it while at Dorinda Medley's murder mystery party (that explains the wigs). What is it about the Berkshires?! Bethenny previously told Dorinda she asked Carole's on-again/off-again boyfriend Adam Kenworthy to accompany her to Houston to take photos of hurricane damage and subsequent relief and he asked what the payment would be. Bethenny said that didn't sit right with her.

"You never told me you called Adam and asked him to go to Houston with you," Carole says.