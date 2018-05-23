Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and More Stars to Perform at the 2018 CMT Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Kelsea Ballerini will perform at the 2018 CMT Music Awards on June 6. Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Sam Hunt will take the stage, as well.

CMT announced the star-studded lineup on Wednesday and hinted additional performers would be added soon.

This year's award show marks Clarkson's CMT Music Awards debut. She will perform a rendition of the rock hit "American Woman." In fact, this year is a big one for pop stars in general. Justin Timberlake, for example, is up for two awards for his song "Say Something" with Stapleton, and Bebe Rexha is a contender in two categories for her song "Meant to Be" with Florida Georgia Line. The Backstreet Boys are also in the running for their first CMT Music Award for their song "Everybody" with Florida Georgia Line.