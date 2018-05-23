Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and More Stars to Perform at the 2018 CMT Music Awards

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 23, 2018 6:30 AM

Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Kelsea Ballerini will perform at the 2018 CMT Music Awards on June 6. Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Sam Hunt will take the stage, as well. 

CMT announced the star-studded lineup on Wednesday and hinted additional performers would be added soon.

This year's award show marks Clarkson's CMT Music Awards debut. She will perform a rendition of the rock hit "American Woman." In fact, this year is a big one for pop stars in general. Justin Timberlake, for example, is up for two awards for his song "Say Something" with Stapleton, and Bebe Rexha is a contender in two categories for her song "Meant to Be" with Florida Georgia Line. The Backstreet Boys are also in the running for their first CMT Music Award for their song "Everybody" with Florida Georgia Line.

2018 CMT Music Awards Nominations Revealed—and Little Big Town Will Host!

As for the rest of the performers, many are nominees and hoping to take home a trophy. Stapleton is up for three awards this year, and Shelton and Ballerini are in the running for two awards each. Bryan is also up for Male Video of the Year for his song "Light It Up."

Still, Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean lead with the most nominations of the night with four nods each. To check out the full list of nominees, click here.

Little Big Town will host the event live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on June 6 starting at 8:00 p.m. EST.

