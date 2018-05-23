Andrew Garfield's First Kiss Was a "Free-for-All" With 30 Girls

by Zach Johnson | Wed., May. 23, 2018 4:45 AM

Who knew Andrew Garfield used to be a little lothario?

When the Angels in America actor appeared on CBS' The Late Show Tuesday, Garfield regaled Stephen Colbert with the story of his first kiss and explained why it involved about "30" classmates. Until the age of 12, Garfield attended the boys-only Priory Preparatory School in Banstead, Surrey, England. He then enrolled at City of London Freemen's School, a co-ed institution—and at the time, his "hormone monster" was raging. "We have no framework of how to deal with the opposite sex—or the same sex. All we know is that we need it, we want it, and there are these unnamable desires that are coming up, right? You remember it," the 34-year-old said. "None of us know what we're doing. There's all these longings and all these stirrings—and we're terrified of each other, all of us."

Photos

22 Incredibly Cringeworthy Kisses

Andrew Garfield, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

One of Garfield's female classmates hosted a party while her parents were out of town, and "she changed all of our lives," he said. "It was about 50 young boys and girls on separate sides of this garden and no parental supervision. Suddenly, it was like a scene from Braveheart, where the Scottish and the English just start charging at each other!" Admittedly, it was a "debauched" scene, with tweens running at each other—"tongue first!" But, he said, "We have to figure out somehow."

"That was my first kiss, and I think that night I kissed 30 women—girls! This isn't me showing off; it was a free-for-all. It was like a royal rumble. And it remains one of the best nights of my life!" Garfield said with a laugh. "It was like a mass sexual awakening. A bacchanalian sexual awakening."

Colbert quipped, ""That same night, I learned how to play Dungeons & Dragons."

