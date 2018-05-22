The Voice Season 14 Crowns a Winner

by Lauren Piester | Tue., May. 22, 2018 8:33 PM

The Voice, Season 14

First she won American Idol, and now she has won The Voice.

OK, Brynn Cartelli actually won The Voice, but that does mean that coach Kelly Clarkson is also a winner on her very first season on the show—as if we expected any other outcome. 

At 14, Brynn is actually the youngest finalist The Voice has ever had, but you'd never know it just listening to her incredible voice. 

The night began with a final four including Cartelli, Britton Buchanan from Team Alicia Keys, and Kyla Jade and Spensha Baker from Team Blake Shelton. Team Adam Levine didn't even make it to the finale.  

Jade and Baker were eliminated first, and then in the final moments of the episode, Cartelli was named the winner. 

The finale was jam-packed with performances from people like Dua Lipa, Julia Michaels, Florence + the Machine, Ryan Adams, James Bay, Kane Brown, Halsey, Big Sean, Jason Aldean, and even more. Plus we also got a preview of Blake Shelton's new and extremely fake detective show, and watched Adam Levine dress up as a theme park worker at Universal Studios. 

The Voice will return to NBC in the fall with coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Hudson.

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

