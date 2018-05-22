Danica Patrick Makes History as Host of 2018 ESPYS

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 22, 2018 7:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Danica Patrick, 2016 ESPY Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Meet your host of the 2018 ESPY Awards!

ESPN announced Tuesday that Danica Patrick will emcee the annual award ceremony, making her the first female to nab the prestigious role. 

Now in its 26th year, the biggest stars in sports will gather July 18 to celebrate achievements in athletic performance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The professional race car driver teased the announcement on Instagram earlier today, writing, "Tune into @jimmyfallon tonight if you want to know a secret I have been keeping in for a while!!!!!!" 

Past ESPYS hosts include Peyton ManningJohn CenaJoel McHaleand Drake

Photos

ESPYS 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

As ESPN previously announced, the sexual abuse survivors who spoke out against convicted Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.  

Nominees for the 2018 ESPYS have not been announced. 

Once polls open, fans can cast their vote for most ESPY categories on ESPN.com. Tickets to attend the sports-centric extravaganza are on sale now. 

We can't wait to see you shine, Danica! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Danica Patrick , 2018 ESPY Awards , Awards , Sports , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Dove Cameron, Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Watch Dove Cameron Sing the Marvel Rising Theme Song "Born Ready"

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's Newest Topless Photo Is Totally Flawless

Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood Shares Seriously X-Rated Sex Confessions

Sam Hunt, 2017 CMT Music Awards

OMG, Sam Hunt Is Practically Unrecognizable After Shaving His Head and Beard

Ariana Grande Subtly Shades Travis Scott's Marketing Tactics

Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima in Nightclub Fight

Kendra Wilkinson Says "Divorce Sucks" on Social Media

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.