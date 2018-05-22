Ray J and Princess Love Welcome a Baby Girl

Ray J and Princess Love are officially parents!

The couple has welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

The 37-year-old singer announced on social media Tuesday that his wife was in labor. "IT'S TIME!!" Ray J wrote on Instagram, along with a video for their baby girl. The music video, posted to YouTube in March, documents their pregnancy journey and also shows sweet moments from the couple's 2016 wedding.

Ray J first announced that he and his wife were expecting their first child back in November while appearing on an episode of The Real.

"Princess and I—we're expecting," he shared with co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley.