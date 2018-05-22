Ray J and Princess Love Welcome a Baby Girl

JB Lacroix/Getty Images
Ray J and Princess Love are officially parents!
The couple has welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.
The 37-year-old singer announced on social media Tuesday that his wife was in labor. "IT'S TIME!!" Ray J wrote on Instagram, along with a video for their baby girl. The music video, posted to YouTube in March, documents their pregnancy journey and also shows sweet moments from the couple's 2016 wedding.
Ray J first announced that he and his wife were expecting their first child back in November while appearing on an episode of The Real.
"Princess and I—we're expecting," he shared with co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley.
"We were trying for a while," he revealed. "It's not as easy as people think."
On Mother's Day, Princess Love shared a post about her pregnancy with her social media followers.
"My prayers were finally answered September 15th, 2017 the day I found out I was pregnant," she wrote on Instagram May 13. "From that point on I knew this little life depended on me to nurture and protect and I've been doing everything in my power to make sure my baby girl is safe and growing healthy."
She continued, "I can't wait to meet you my little angel. I promise to always love and protect you! Happy Mother's Day not only to all of the women who have children, but to any woman who has ever been with child #39weeksPregnant."
Congratulations to the couple on the exciting baby news!
