The Bachelor's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Finally Dating

by Lauren Piester | Tue., May. 22, 2018 6:03 PM
It took three years, two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, and a failed Bachelor Winter Games relationship to make it happen, but Ashley Iaconetti finally made her dreams come true.
If you can remember anything about Bachelor in Paradise season two, it probably has something to do with Bachelor season 19 contestant Ashley crying her eyes out over one Bachelorette season 11 contestant Jared Haibon. And if you can remember anything about season three of Bachelor in Paradise, you probably similarly remember something having to do with Ashley crying her eyes out over Jared Haibon.
All this is to say that finally, after all that crying, Ashley and Jared are officially dating, and they want you to know it.
ABC/Rick Rowell
Not only is it confirmed that Ashley and Jared are, in fact, together, but they filmed an entire 44 minute episode of Ashley's webseries "The Story of Us," which is produced by Kinetic Content, about how it finally happened.
They even explain that the story started even before Bachelor in Paradise, when Ashley first saw Jared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette. She asked producers to make sure he was on Paradise, and the rest is history...except Jared also gives his side of the story.
He says that when he first saw Ashley get out of the limo during Chris Soules' season, he thought she was hot, but then later discovered just how emotional she could get and he was really not sure he could be with someone like that.
You'll have to watch the entire 44 minute video to get the full story, but just believe it's very cute and gives Tanner Tolbert a lot of credit as the couple's "Fairy Godfather."
ABC
Ashley was obsessed with Jared throughout two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and cried over him on many occasions, but they remained only best friends through the years.
Ashley even found another love with Canadian Bachelor star Kevin Wendt when they met on The Bachelor Winter Games together. That relationship ended in March, but according to the video, it helped Jared realize his feelings, and he even wrote Ashley a very heartfelt letter. (Seriously. Watch it this video if you feel like having some serious Bachelor nation feelings.)
He and Ashley have now been together ever since.
Could this mean the end of Ashley's crying face forever? Definitely not, because she cries in the video, but hopefully it's happy tears from now on!
If you somehow need even more info on this very important Bachelor Nation relationship, you can listen to the upcoming episodes of Ashley's podcast, "Almost Famous," and Jared's podcast, "Help! I Suck at Dating."
