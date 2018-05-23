The Second Act of Alexis Bledel: How The Handmaid's Tale Changed Everything

Alexis Bledel got her start in Hollywood with parts in dramedies like Gilmore Girls and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, but dramatic roles were what she was really after. Now, that dramatic work has arrived and her first Emmy followed soon after.

As Rory Gilmore, Bledel became a household name in The WB/The CW's Gilmore Girls. Rory, a brainy teen from the small town of Stars Hollow, had a close friendship with her mother, Lorelai, played by Lauren Graham, that audiences everywhere coveted. It was Bledel's first major role and one she said helped shape her as an actor.