All the Sex and the City Celebrity Cameos You Probably Missed

Watch : Kim Cattrall Doesn't Think We Need a "Sex and the City 3"

We couldn't help but wonder...what do a Spice Girl, Star Wars legend and classic rocker have in common? They all guest-starred on Sex and the City!

Yes, we're referring to Geri Halliwell, Carrie Fisher and Jon Bon Jovi, who all landed cameos alongside SATC's fab four. Indeed, during the HBO series' six-season run, dozens of celebs—some already A-list and others just starting out in Hollywood—made appearances as love interests or friends to Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

And though the series wrapped in February 2004, we still can't stop thinking about Justin Theroux's cameo as Carrie's intimacy-challenged boyfriend, how Will Arnett's character had a fetish for getting busy with Miranda in public and Kat Dennings' role as that bratty teen who hired Samantha to help plan her Bat Mitzvah. Plus, we are (unfortunately) still cringing over Bobby Cannavale's, um, funky spunk.