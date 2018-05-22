Savannah Guthrie Is Not Pregnant—So Please Stop Asking Her

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 22, 2018 2:39 PM

Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie is not pregnant, but she is over reading rude comments about her appearance.

The Today co-anchor took to Twitter on Tuesday to shut down pregnancy speculation after seeing tweets about her appearance on the morning show. In response to one since-deleted tweet, Guthrie replied, "It is just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it."

She also took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a graphic that read, "When is it okay to ask a woman if she is pregnant?" It then showed a woman at various stages in her pregnancy with the word "no" written under each stage.

Is This Thing On? Savannah Guthrie Apologizes After Accidentally Swearing on Live TV

"Excuse me while I spend the rest of the day on the elliptical," Guthrie captioned the Instagram post.

Guthrie received support from her pals in the comments of the post, with Today contributor Jenna Bush Hager writing, "Did someone ask you. Please tell me NOOOO. Dance aerobic at 3pm."

Model Christy Turlington also commented, "Left hook or an upper cut?"

Guthrie has two children with husband Mike Feldman. The couple welcomed a daughter named Vale in 2014 and a son Charles in 2016.

