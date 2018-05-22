Savannah Guthrie Is Not Pregnant—So Please Stop Asking Her

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 22, 2018 2:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Savannah Guthrie

NBC

Savannah Guthrie is not pregnant, but she is over reading rude comments about her appearance.

The Today co-anchor took to Twitter on Tuesday to shut down pregnancy speculation after seeing tweets about her appearance on the morning show. In response to one since-deleted tweet, Guthrie replied, "It is just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it."

She also took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a graphic that read, "When is it okay to ask a woman if she is pregnant?" It then showed a woman at various stages in her pregnancy with the word "no" written under each stage.

Read

Is This Thing On? Savannah Guthrie Apologizes After Accidentally Swearing on Live TV

"Excuse me while I spend the rest of the day on the elliptical," Guthrie captioned the Instagram post.

Guthrie received support from her pals in the comments of the post, with Today contributor Jenna Bush Hager writing, "Did someone ask you. Please tell me NOOOO. Dance aerobic at 3pm."

Model Christy Turlington also commented, "Left hook or an upper cut?"

Guthrie has two children with husband Mike Feldman. The couple welcomed a daughter named Vale in 2014 and a son Charles in 2016.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Savannah Guthrie , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

How John Cena Won Nikki Bella Back

Becca Kufrin Is Engaged

Erica Rose, The Bachelor

The Bachelor's Erica Rose Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 2

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

16 Royal Rules Meghan Markle Has to Follow Now That She's a Duchess

Lili Reinhart, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Gets Real About Her Cystic Acne

13 Reasons Why Season 2

The Big Problem With 13 Reasons Why Season 2

ESC: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise

Suri Cruise Just Wore Summer's New Floral Dress Trend

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.