Savannah Guthrie Is Not Pregnant—So Please Stop Asking Her

Savannah Guthrie is not pregnant, but she is over reading rude comments about her appearance.

The Today co-anchor took to Twitter on Tuesday to shut down pregnancy speculation after seeing tweets about her appearance on the morning show. In response to one since-deleted tweet, Guthrie replied, "It is just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it."

She also took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a graphic that read, "When is it okay to ask a woman if she is pregnant?" It then showed a woman at various stages in her pregnancy with the word "no" written under each stage.