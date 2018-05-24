EXCLUSIVE!

See the Moment Rose McGowan Finds Out She's a New York Times Best Selling Author on CITIZEN ROSE

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., May. 24, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Rose McGowan can now add New York Times best selling author to her resume.

McGowan gets the news during a phone call from her publishing team in this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new CITIZEN ROSE.

"We are calling to tell you that Brave and you are New York Times best sellers!" the publishing agent chimes.

"Oh my God you guys, we did it! We f--king did it!" McGowan exclaims. "I know it has not been easy, but I really thank you for sticking by me as a team and I really appreciate your hard work, I want you to know that."

The activist shares the milestone moment and a huge hug with one of her biggest supporters, her aunt Rory.

"See, I knew it! I told everybody," Rory gushes. "I told everybody. I said, 'It's gonna be on the best seller list like, boom.'"

See the touching moment in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , CITIZEN ROSE , E! Shows , Rose McGowan , Books , Top Stories
Latest News
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, SAG Awards, Couples

Keith Urban Had a Mini Big Little Lies Reunion On Stage at His Concert

Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, Kanye West

President Donald Trump Praises Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at GOP Event

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Jokes She's "Heartbroken" That Alexis Olympia Is Playing a Sport That Isn't Tennis

Gianna Hammer, gender reveal

Are You The One? Stars Gianna Hammer and Hayden Weaver Welcome a Baby Boy

Britney Spears, O2 Arena, London, Instagram

Britney Spears Speaks in English Accent Onstage at London Concert

Selena Gomez, Cardi B

Selena Gomez and Cardi B Tease Red-Hot Collaboration and Baby Kulture Gets a Front-Row Seat

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Adopted a Dog Together

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.