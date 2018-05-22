A Tale of Two Duchesses: How Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Approach Their Royal Roles Differently

Life in The Firm isn't all tiaras and palaces. So when Prince Harry realized he was falling in love with Meghan Markle and envisioned her joining his family, he enlisted a special aide to show her the ropes.

Early last year, the 33-year-old arranged a meeting between Meghan and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton on the Kensington Palace grounds that "went very well," an insider told E! News. "Kate was delighted to finally get to meet the woman that had Harry smiling so much."

As such, she warmly accepted his request to serve as a de facto advisor to Meghan. After all, just seven years removed from her own princess training, the Duchess of Cambridge was the ideal resource. "It was important to him that Meghan and Kate got to know each other as she has experienced many of the challenges Meghan now faces," a source explains of Harry. And while Kate didn't dole out specific tips, "since very early on she made it clear that should Meghan ever need something, or just want to chat, she shouldn't hesitate to get in touch. Kate knows how difficult it is navigating one's way through this very different world."