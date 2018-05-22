Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Summer's Best Denim Trend

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., May. 22, 2018 1:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kylie Jenner, Pastel Denim

Jacson / Splash News

Leave it to Kylie Jenner to bring new life into casual garbs.

Yesterday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out wearing her summer's best: a pale yellow denim set with a white crop top, dad sneakers and a Fendi fanny pack. Although her sneakers and bag, which she bought from NY-based vintage store, What Goes Around Comes Around, are popular trends, her outfit is fast-tracking tinted denim sets as the next big thing.

The trend has steadily gained momentum with celebrities and fashion influencers taking note. In March, for her collaboration with boohoo, Zendaya released a pale yellow denim set that looks a lot like Kylie's.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Best Looks

To achieve the look, opt for a colorful denim jacket, then pair with a skirt, shorts or pants of the same hue. To accessorize, add a pair of white sneakers and a belt bag, and you'll be ready to slay the summer.

Shop the best tinted denim sets below!

ESC: Denim Sets

Boohoo

Zendaya Edit Cropped Contrast Stitch Denim Jacket, $50; Zendaya Edit Rip Detail Fray Hem Denim Shorts, $24

ESC: Denim Sets

Mango

Pocketed Pink Denim Jacket, $80; Pink Denim Straight Jeans, $80

ESC: Denim Sets

Rebecca Taylor

La Vie Acid Wash Denim Moto Jacket, $375; La Vie Acid Wash Jean, $250

Article continues below

ESC: Denim Sets

River Island

Orange Raw Hem Cropped Denim Jacket, $80; Orange Denim Pencil Skirt, $72

ESC: Denim Sets

Missguided

Pink Regular Denim Jacket, $60; Fuchsia A-Line Button-Through Denim Mini Skirt, $38

ESC: Denim Sets

Topshop

Fitted Denim Jacket, $75

Article continues below

ESC: Denim Sets

Topshop

Yellow High Waisted Denim Skirt, $55

ESC: Denim Sets

Dress Up

Shay Cropped Denim Jacket in Blush, $45

ESC: Denim Sets

Dress Up

Brooklyn Button Front Skirt in Dusty Pink, $35

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Amal Clooney's Dress Was Most-Searched Guest Look From Royal Wedding

RELATED ARTICLE: Saturday Savings: Selena Gomez's Red Hot "Wolves" Top Is on Sale

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion
Latest News
ESC: Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Wears These $7 Stockings to Stay Comfortable in Heels

ESC: Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown's Blazer Looks a Lot Like Julia Roberts' '80s Style

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

12 Summer Beauty Products to Test Drive Before Fall

ESC: Jordyn Woods

How Kylie Jenner Made an Impact on Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Head-to-Toe Fall Denim Outfit Is Super Affordable

ESC: VMA After Parties, Kylie Jenner

MTV VMAs vs. After-Party Fashion: Kylie Jenner Trades Angelic White for Badass Leather

ESC: Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn Shares Her Exact Diet and How She Ruined Thanksgiving Dinner

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.