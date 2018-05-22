Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Summer's Best Denim Trend

Shop the best tinted denim sets below!

To achieve the look, opt for a colorful denim jacket, then pair with a skirt, shorts or pants of the same hue. To accessorize, add a pair of white sneakers and a belt bag, and you'll ready to slay for the summer.

The trend has steadily gained momentum with celebrities and fashion influencers taking note. In March, for her collaboration with boohoo , Zendaya released a pale yellow denim set that looks a lot like Kylie's.

Yesterday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out wearing her summer's best: a pale yellow denim set with a white crop top, dad sneakers and a Fendi fanny pack. Although her sneakers and bag, which she bought from NY-based vintage store, What Goes Around Comes Around , are popular trends, her outfit is fast-tracking tinted denim sets as the next big thing.

Leave it to Kylie Jenner to bring new life into casual garbs.

