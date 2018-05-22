Kim Kardashian Shares a New Photo of Saint Snuggling With Chicago

Kim Kardashian's son Saint West sure loves his baby sister Chicago West!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a picture of her 2-year-old tot cuddling up next to his 4-month-old sister on Instagram Tuesday. Saint rocked a cute pair of Mickey Mouse PJs and wrapped his arm around Chicago for a squeeze. Meanwhile, the baby girl looked cozy in her white onesie and smiled up at the camera.

"Sometimes we all need hugs," the proud mama captioned the photo.

Saint clearly likes to show his baby sister some love. Back in March, Kim posted a picture of her son kissing her youngest child on the nose.

"He loves he so much," she captioned the photo.