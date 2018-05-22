EXCLUSIVE!

Woody Harrelson Gushes Over Friendship With Jennifer Lawrence

  • By
    &

by Nikki Levy | Tue., May. 22, 2018 11:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Woody Harrelson has revealed what it's like to be BFFs with Jennifer Lawrence, and—spoiler alert!—it includes a lot of laughter!

E! News caught up with the Solo: A Star Wars Story actor last week and he opened up about the tight bond he shares with his former co-star. 

Calling Lawrence a "very, very clever gal" with "incredible wit," Harrelson made it clear that whenever the two get together, the laughter is non-stop.

"You know those kind of people who can just start saying things to you, and once you start laughing, then they just keep coming and keep making you laugh more?" he asked. "She's one of those types."

When asked what the Hunger Games co-stars do together, Harrelson revealed he's "pretty boring" and thinks it's "incredible" that anyone would want to hang out with him! 

While we disagree with Harrelson on that (going out with Amy Schumer seems pretty fun to us), we'd would love to hang out with these two any day!

Photos

Solo: A Star Wars Story Hollywood Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence, Woody Harrelson, 2018 Oscars, Candids

Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S.

Harrelson has been pretty busy lately, as he's currently on a whirlwind press tour for the newest film in the Star Wars saga.

Harrelson stars as Han Solo's mentor, Beckett, joining a star-studded cast that includes Donald Glover(Lando Calrissian), Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo), Emilia Clarke (Qi'Ra), Thandie Newton (Val) and Paul Bettany (Dryden Vos). 

Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere in theaters nationwide Friday.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Woody Harrelson , Jennifer Lawrence , Star Wars , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's Newest Topless Photo Is Totally Flawless

Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood Shares Seriously X-Rated Sex Confessions

Sam Hunt, 2017 CMT Music Awards

OMG, Sam Hunt Is Practically Unrecognizable After Shaving His Head and Beard

Ariana Grande Subtly Shades Travis Scott's Marketing Tactics

Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima in Nightclub Fight

Kendra Wilkinson Says "Divorce Sucks" on Social Media

Ireland Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin Reveals Past Battle With Anorexia

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.