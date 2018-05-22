Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Forgives James Kennedy for "Disgusting" Comments About Randall Emmett

It's about the pasta.

It's hard to believe that James Kennedy and Lala Kent's big falling out on Vanderpump Rules all started with a bowl of pasta, but for SUR's resident DJ, it really was about his girlfriend's bowl of carbs being eaten by Lala. At least that's what he was claiming during Pump Rules' episode on Monday night.

For Lala, it was more about the hurtful and "disgusting" comments her former best friend made about Randall Emmett, her producer boyfriend she went public with earlier this year, throughout the season. One sample dig? He called Randall a "fat Rolls Royce."

In the final installment of the Bravo hit's season six reunion, fans finally got to see just how hurt Lala was by the things James said about her, her man and their relationship. In fact, she even walked off for a moment, with Lisa Vanderpump going to console her.