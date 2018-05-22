David Spade Jokes About Dating Younger Women: "They Have to Have a GED"

Tue., May. 22, 2018

David Spade is opening up about his dating life.

The comedian appeared as a guest on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he dished to Ellen DeGeneres about his new audiobook, A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World. In the book, Spade talks about how dating in 2018 compares to dating in the past.

"Sometimes I date girls that aren't my exact same age, like they're lower a little bit," Spade laughed. "But mature...like they have to have a GED for sure."

Spade then clarified that they "don't have to," before sharing, "By the way, sometimes it's awkward like you're out and you hear a Led Zeppelin song and their face is blank. I'm like, 'You don't know who Led Zeppelin is?' They're like, 'Dude I don't know who Maroon 5 is. I'm young, you're old, is there a problem?' I'm like, 'No, no, let's get some sushi.'"

David Spade Got Ridiculously High at Ellen DeGeneres' Birthday Party

David Spade, Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Spade then talked about getting rejected now compared to in the past.

"You used to call girls and get rejected on the phone...now it's all texting," Spade said. "Like if you text a girl and they don't text you right back, it's over. Then they try to get out of it, you're like, 'Hey what's up?' And then four days later they're like, 'What's up, babe?'"

"I go, 'Oh not much, I want to hang out,'" Spade continued. "And then five days later she's like, 'Where you been?' I'm like, 'What's going on? Are you not getting these?' And they go, 'Oh I'm the worst texter, I'm so bad at it.' Which, no girl is bad at it."

Watch the video above to see Spade reveal what happened to him on a recent date!

