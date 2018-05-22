David Spade Jokes About Dating Younger Women: "They Have to Have a GED"

David Spade is opening up about his dating life.

The comedian appeared as a guest on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he dished to Ellen DeGeneres about his new audiobook, A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World. In the book, Spade talks about how dating in 2018 compares to dating in the past.

"Sometimes I date girls that aren't my exact same age, like they're lower a little bit," Spade laughed. "But mature...like they have to have a GED for sure."

Spade then clarified that they "don't have to," before sharing, "By the way, sometimes it's awkward like you're out and you hear a Led Zeppelin song and their face is blank. I'm like, 'You don't know who Led Zeppelin is?' They're like, 'Dude I don't know who Maroon 5 is. I'm young, you're old, is there a problem?' I'm like, 'No, no, let's get some sushi.'"