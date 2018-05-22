Derek Hough Aces Red Nose Day's Celebrity Ninja Warrior Course, Proving There's Nothing He Can't Do

Six mirrorball trophies on Dancing With the Stars. Two Emmys. A gig on Nashville. Numerous stage productions. Singing. Dancing. Reality judging. And now? Acing the American Ninja Warrior course. Is there anything Derek Hough can't do?!
Hough, who returns to World of Dance on NBC on May 29, ran the American Ninja Warrior course for charity as part of NBC's Red Nose Day and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek of Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day above. Looks like all those years of dancing have paid off!
Hough isn't the only celebrity to take part in the course. For the first time host Akbar Gbajabiamila took on the course. World of Dance's Ne-Yo also ran it, along with Total Diva's Nikki Bella, Superstore's Colton Dunn, Access' Scott Evans, Olympic athlete Nastia Liukin and Gregg Sulkin of Runaways. All celebrities competed for charity and Red Nose Day's mission to end child poverty.
NBC
These celebrities didn't do it alone. Expert ninjas returned to mentor the stars. Kevin Bull coached Gbajabiamila, Drew Drechsel coached Ne-Yo, Natalie Duran was assigned to Dunn, Meagan Martin was with Hough, Grant McCartney partnered with Bella, Flip Rodriguez was with Evans, Barclay Stockett was with Liukin and Maggie Thorne partnered with Sulkin.
Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day starts the night off at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 24. A special edition of Hollywood Game Night follows at 9 p.m., and The Red Nose Day Special hosted by Chris Hardwick closes the night at 10 p.m. on NBC.
Kelly Clarkson, Sean Hayes, Jack Black, Chelsea Handler, Isla Fisher, Sarah Silverman, Sasheer Zamata and Cedric the Entertainer will participate in the Red Nose Day edition of Hollywood Game Night.
Black, Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell, Clarkson, Julia Roberts, Ed Sheeran, Marlon Wayans, Hayes, Ellie Kemper, Zooey Deschanel, Tony Hale, Zamata, Jane Lynch, Gbajabiamila, Matt Iseman and Jack McBrayer will all participate in the Red Nose Day telecast.
Red Nose Day kicks off on Thursday, May 24 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
