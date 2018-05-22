Derek Hough Aces Red Nose Day's Celebrity Ninja Warrior Course, Proving There's Nothing He Can't Do

Six mirrorball trophies on Dancing With the Stars. Two Emmys. A gig on Nashville. Numerous stage productions. Singing. Dancing. Reality judging. And now? Acing the American Ninja Warrior course. Is there anything Derek Hough can't do?!

Hough, who returns to World of Dance on NBC on May 29, ran the American Ninja Warrior course for charity as part of NBC's Red Nose Day and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek of Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day above. Looks like all those years of dancing have paid off!

Hough isn't the only celebrity to take part in the course. For the first time host Akbar Gbajabiamila took on the course. World of Dance's Ne-Yo also ran it, along with Total Diva's Nikki Bella, Superstore's Colton Dunn, Access' Scott Evans, Olympic athlete Nastia Liukin and Gregg Sulkin of Runaways. All celebrities competed for charity and Red Nose Day's mission to end child poverty.