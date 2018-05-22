Derek Hough Aces Red Nose Day's Celebrity Ninja Warrior Course, Proving There's Nothing He Can't Do

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 22, 2018 8:05 AM
Six mirrorball trophies on Dancing With the Stars. Two Emmys. A gig on Nashville. Numerous stage productions. Singing. Dancing. Reality judging. And now? Acing the American Ninja Warrior course. Is there anything Derek Hough can't do?!
Hough, who returns to World of Dance on NBC on May 29, ran the American Ninja Warrior course for charity as part of NBC's Red Nose Day and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek of Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day above. Looks like all those years of dancing have paid off!
Hough isn't the only celebrity to take part in the course. For the first time host Akbar Gbajabiamila took on the course. World of Dance's Ne-Yo also ran it, along with Total Diva's Nikki Bella, Superstore's Colton Dunn, Access' Scott Evans, Olympic athlete Nastia Liukin and Gregg Sulkin of Runaways. All celebrities competed for charity and Red Nose Day's mission to end child poverty.
NBC
These celebrities didn't do it alone. Expert ninjas returned to mentor the stars. Kevin Bull coached Gbajabiamila, Drew Drechsel coached Ne-Yo, Natalie Duran was assigned to Dunn, Meagan Martin was with Hough, Grant McCartney partnered with Bella, Flip Rodriguez was with Evans, Barclay Stockett was with Liukin and Maggie Thorne partnered with Sulkin.
Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day starts the night off at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 24. A special edition of Hollywood Game Night follows at 9 p.m., and The Red Nose Day Special hosted by Chris Hardwick closes the night at 10 p.m. on NBC.
Kelly Clarkson, Sean Hayes, Jack Black, Chelsea Handler, Isla Fisher, Sarah Silverman, Sasheer Zamata and Cedric the Entertainer will participate in the Red Nose Day edition of Hollywood Game Night.
Black, Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell, Clarkson, Julia Roberts, Ed Sheeran, Marlon Wayans, Hayes, Ellie Kemper, Zooey Deschanel, Tony Hale, Zamata, Jane Lynch, Gbajabiamila, Matt Iseman and Jack McBrayer will all participate in the Red Nose Day telecast.
Red Nose Day kicks off on Thursday, May 24 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!