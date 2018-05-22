What Feud? Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding and Dancing With the Stars Cast React to Those Pesky Rumors

"Don't believe everything, people," Johnny Damon told E! News. The baseball veteran and Dancing With the Stars contestant was talking about the rumored feud between Tonya Harding and DWTS winner Adam Rippon.

"Honestly, that's not even true that there's any rifle between them. They get on so well," professional dancer Emma Slater said.

Adam and professional dancer Jenna Johnson took home the mirrorball for this all athletes season. Tonya and Sasha Farber were the runner-up.

"I am taking away a new friendship for life and newfound love for America," Tonya said about her DWTS experience. "And I learned how to dance! Now I can dance, actually!"