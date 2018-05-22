What Feud? Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding and Dancing With the Stars Cast React to Those Pesky Rumors

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 22, 2018 7:05 AM

"Don't believe everything, people," Johnny Damon told E! News. The baseball veteran and Dancing With the Stars contestant was talking about the rumored feud between Tonya Harding and DWTS winner Adam Rippon.

"Honestly, that's not even true that there's any rifle between them. They get on so well," professional dancer Emma Slater said.

Adam and professional dancer Jenna Johnson took home the mirrorball for this all athletes season. Tonya and Sasha Farber were the runner-up.

"I am taking away a new friendship for life and newfound love for America," Tonya said about her DWTS experience. "And I learned how to dance! Now I can dance, actually!"

Tonya said she had no idea what this rumored feud even means.

"Adam and Jenna deserved to win. Everyone brought their best tonight and did their best. It was truly an amazing experience and amazing night," Tonya said after the show.

Adam and Jenna said they didn't rehearse in the studio in Los Angeles, so their run-ins with Tonya were limited.

"The interactions I've had with Tonya have only been positive. It was nice to see her have a moment out here on the dance floor. She's been nothing but nice to me," Adam said.

Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast about their thoughts on all these rumors.

