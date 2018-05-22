James Corden Reveals How He Nearly Interrupted the Royal Wedding

"I've had quite the weekend," James Corden said Monday. "I really have."

That's an understatement! The Late Late Show host and his wife were among the 600 guests invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday. Corden called it an "absolute honor" to be invited, telling viewers, "It was so lovely!"

"I've known Prince Harry about seven years now, and it was wonderful," said Corden, who moved to L.A. with his family in 2014. "It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I've ever been to. It was gorgeous. It was a whole affair! It was happy, it was joyous and it was uplifting."

Corden joked that he was much happier than he appeared in photos and videos. "In my defense, what defense do you make whilst watching a cellist in a church? People were like, 'Why are you so grumpy?' What do you want me to be doing, like [rocking out]?" Corden said with a laugh. And in the end, he added, "It was Britain at its finest. It was a picture perfect day."