James Corden Reveals How He Nearly Interrupted the Royal Wedding

by Zach Johnson | Tue., May. 22, 2018 6:50 AM
"I've had quite the weekend," James Corden said Monday. "I really have."
That's an understatement! The Late Late Show host and his wife were among the 600 guests invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday. Corden called it an "absolute honor" to be invited, telling viewers, "It was so lovely!"
"I've known Prince Harry about seven years now, and it was wonderful," said Corden, who moved to L.A. with his family in 2014. "It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I've ever been to. It was gorgeous. It was a whole affair! It was happy, it was joyous and it was uplifting."
Corden joked that he was much happier than he appeared in photos and videos. "In my defense, what defense do you make whilst watching a cellist in a church? People were like, 'Why are you so grumpy?' What do you want me to be doing, like [rocking out]?" Corden said with a laugh. And in the end, he added, "It was Britain at its finest. It was a picture perfect day."
Fortunately, the "worst" part of the wedding could have been much worse. "There were flowers everywhere—the most beautiful flowers you've ever seen," he said. "I get quite bad allergies if I'm in such close proximity to flowers, so for a lot of the ceremony I just needed to sneeze. I spent a lot of the time [about to sneeze]. Right at the point when the archbishop was saying, 'If anyone knows of any reason...' I was like, 'Please don't sneeze. Please don't sneeze.'"
"I had to do one of those internal sneezes," Corden admitted to the audience. "I think I got away with it, but millions and millions of people around the world watched it. Imagine having such a beautiful ceremony that the entire planet actually wants to watch your wedding video!"
Corden, who made a surprise speech during the private reception at Frogmore House, said he felt privileged to have witnessed the couple's big day. "It was the most wonderful and inclusive service. I was proud to be British on that day. It was a modern, forward-thinking couple having the exact ceremony that they wanted. They brought Britain and the world together for a happy occasion, and I was so pleased to be there," the host said. "Congratulations to the newlyweds!"
