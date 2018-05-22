Dancing With the Stars Winner Adam Rippon Has the Best Piece of Advice About Life

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 22, 2018 6:26 AM
First he got a bronze medal, now Adam Rippon has a mirrorball trophy. The Olympic figure skater won the first all-athletes season of Dancing With the Stars alongside his professional dance partner Jenna Johnson.
"I think I did the world's ugliest cry," Jenna said about hearing their name called as winners. "I did a Kim Kardashian cry. I'm so embarrassed. I'm terrified to watch it back."
"I mean, it was just crazy because we could see everybody's dances and everybody's freestyle they just kind of hit it out of the park. To then hear our names at the end, it's just so cool, so awesome," Adam said.
Throughout the competition Adam and Jenna wowed the judges, netting solid scores on a weekly basis, despite Adam saying there were a few times where he felt like he was just in the "wrong dance shoes."
"But now," he said, "I have my own pair of cha cha heels and I'm just ready to go. I even told Jenna…when this is done I want to keep dancing. It's been so much fun."
Now listen to this Olympian's piece of advice.
"I think when you continue to push yourself and step out of your comfort zone is when you have the best and most fulfilling experiences."
