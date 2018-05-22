Dancing With the Stars Winner Adam Rippon Has the Best Piece of Advice About Life

First he got a bronze medal, now Adam Rippon has a mirrorball trophy. The Olympic figure skater won the first all-athletes season of Dancing With the Stars alongside his professional dance partner Jenna Johnson.

"I think I did the world's ugliest cry," Jenna said about hearing their name called as winners. "I did a Kim Kardashian cry. I'm so embarrassed. I'm terrified to watch it back."

"I mean, it was just crazy because we could see everybody's dances and everybody's freestyle they just kind of hit it out of the park. To then hear our names at the end, it's just so cool, so awesome," Adam said.