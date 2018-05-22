Katy Perry Confirms She's "Not Single" During American Idol Finale

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 22, 2018 6:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Colosseum, Rome

We're looking at you, Orlando Bloom

For months, there have been sightings and speculation that the actor had rekindled his romance with Katy Perry. With all the photographic evidence—dates in Tokyo and Rome and meeting Pope Francis together—it certainly looked like things were back on for the couple who had  taken "space" at the beginning of 2017. Well, the sparks were flying in 2018 and, to add more fuel to that fire, Perry recently declared her relationship status and, well, she's not flying solo. 

During the American Idol finale Monday night, she spilled the beans during an on-air encounter with The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin

"Can I be in the running?" the mesmerized host asked Kufrin as Ryan Seacrest promoted the upcoming season premiere of the show, in which she picks one suitor to marry. "I'm not single, but I still like you."

Photos

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Pope Francis

VATICAN MEDIA FOTO/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

There you have it—the confirmation fans have been waiting for. While Perry didn't name her beau, given all the physical evidence, we'd bet on Bloom. 

"She's on tour for the next several months and will be all over the place. She knows sustaining a relationship or any kind of normalcy will be difficult," a source told E! News back in February. "But, they love each other and never really stopped talking when they were apart. They've been seeing each other off and on the entire time."

While insiders told E! News their relationship was unofficial, "easy" and "free" earlier this year, it seems the two may have waded into the more serious pool. 

Either way, as Perry confirmed, she's certainly no single lady. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Orlando Bloom , Katy Perry , Couples , American Idol , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Ben Affleck Heads Back to Rehab With Jen Garner's Help

The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons' Emotional The Big Bang Theory Tribute: "I Will Miss All of You...More Than I Can Say"

Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer, Minnie Driver

Will and Grace Casts Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer and Minnie Driver for Upcoming Season

Hailey Baldwin, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Hailey Baldwin's Engagement Ring Gets the Close Up We've Been Waiting for

Harry Potter, Halloween

Harry Potter Fans Can Celebrate Halloween at Hogwarts

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson's New Suspiria Trailer Will Give You Nightmares

Naomi Campbell, David Blaine

Naomi Campbell's Rep Shoots Down David Blaine Dating Rumors

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.