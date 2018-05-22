Dave Annable Gets "Vulnerable" After Being Fired From CBS' The Code

There's no business like show business.

Dave Annable was thrilled after being cast in the CBS pilot The Code, co-starring Raffi Barsoumian, Ato Essandoh, Phillipa Soo, Mira Sorvino and Anna Wood. Unfortunately, Annable learned the midseason military drama had been picked up to series—without him.

Annable was set to play Capt. John "Sid" Sidney, an ambitious prosecutor and active-duty Marine. Sorvino was set to play Col. Eisa Turnbull, a high-ranking officer with children serving overseas. Like Annable, she was let go when the show was picked up; both roles will be recast. Annable shared the upsetting news on Instagram May 12, posting a screenshot from Deadline.

"You may be wondering why the hell is this guy posting this when he was just fired from the show? Great question. There are multiple reasons. The first is that I f--king LOVED the people I worked with and for and wish them NOTHING but success and love on the this great show," the actor told his followers. "To only see this as my loss is limiting and self centered. It's so much bigger than me. How about all of the other writers, producers, crew and fellow actors that worked so hard and gave everything they had to make this show work? This isn't just my story."