Double Dare Taps Liza Koshy as Host, Brings Back Marc Summers in New Role

Double Dare without Marc Summers? Perish the thought! Nickelodeon officially announced the host for the new Double Dare, Liza Koshy, and while it's not Summers, he's certainly involved in the festivities.

Actress and digital creator Koshy takes over the host duties when the series returns Monday, June 25 at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon.

"This is a dream that I have been dreaming to live! From watching Double Dare to hosting it!? I am ready for a summer of slime and nose picking," Koshy said.

Summers, the original host, will give color commentary on the challenges. He'll lend his knowledge of the game and expertise to each episode.