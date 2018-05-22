Ariana Grande Sends Love to Manchester One Year After Terror Attack

Ariana Grande's thoughts and prayers remain with Manchester.

Exactly one year ago, a terrorist detonated a bomb during a stop on Grande's Dangerous Woman tour, killing 22 people and injuring more than 500 others. The 24-year-old singer continued to show her support Tuesday, tweeting, "Thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day." She added a bee emoji in her tweet, as the worker bee is a symbol of the city, and on Instagram Stories, she posted the cover of the Manchester Evening News' latest edition.

(The pop star also included a worker bee in her "No Tears Left to Cry" video.)

Grande recently opened up about the tragedy in TIME. "Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that's why it's still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix," she said. "You think with time it'll become easier to talk about. Or you'll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come, and it's still very painful."