Avril Lavigne Is Quietly Dating Billionaire Heir Phillip Sarofim

Mega Agency
He definitely isn't a skater boi!
It appears as if Avril Lavigne is quietly dating Phillip Sarofim, the son of Texas billionaire Fayez Sarofim, E! News can report.
A source tells E! News that that the relationship is very new they've been seeing Sarofim for two to three months, after Avril and Canadian music producer J.R. Rotem, who were dating last year, split.
The source tells E! that the couple, who was spotted hanging out in Los Angeles on April 24, see each other by going back and forth to each other’s home bases. The source says they met through friends at a dinner party and hit it off.
As for Phillip's pedigree, he is is one of five children Fayez, a Coptic American heir to the Sarofim family fortune, fund manager for a number of Dreyfus family stock funds, an original and second largest shareholder of Kinder Morgan and part owner of the NFL team Houston Texans.
Mega Agency
For their outing last month, the "Complicated" singer donned a billowy, off-the-shoulder red dress. While her new man opted for navy blue pants and a white Polo T-shirt with red stripes across the shoulders.
Meanwhile, Phillip kept things cool with a pair of yellow-framed sunglasses in addition to a matching navy blue baseball cap. The couple stopped by a local coffee shop and were spotted holding hands after grocery shopping at Jaydes Market at the Beverly Glen Center, reported Daily Mail at the time the photos were taken.
Previously, Phillip was married to Lori Krohn and it is unknown when the two split. Oddly enough, to make things "complicated" (pun intended), Phillip married Lori's mother Susan Krohn, ex-wife of fellow billionaire Tracy Krohn, in December 2014.
Lavigne, who took a break from the public eye while battling Lyme disease, was married to Chad Kroeger from 2013–2015 and Sum 41's Deryck Whibley from 2006–2010.
E! News has reached out to a rep for Avril for comment.