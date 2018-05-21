New Jet Li Photo Sparks Concern Over Actor's Health Amid Hyperthyroidism Battle

The Internet is crying out after a new photo has emerged of martial arts master Jet Li looking frail. In the latest photo, many commenters were quick to notice that the wushu legend looked drastically different from his past onscreen roles. The image has been widely circulated and caused an outcry of public concern over the beloved star's health.

The growing alarm was sparked after a fan tweeted a photo with the 55-year-old actor while visiting a temple on May 19 and wrote, "So, apparently, Jet Li is suffering from 'hyperthyroidism and spinal problems' and this is him now."

Many fans were quick to express their dismay, fear and distress over his appearance.

In the past, the actor and producer has been open about his struggle with hyperthyroidism, a disorder that causes the production of too much thyroxine hormone and can greatly affect weight.

Previously, the Romeo Must Die star revealed he'd been diagnosed with an overactive thyroid in 2010 and despite taking taking medication to keep his illness at bay, the condition kept returning. Additionally, he's said that injuries to his legs and spine sustained over years of filming have limited his movements.

Li was photographed at event in January and he looks markedly thinner than he did just five months ago.