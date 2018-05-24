Khloe Kardashian Documents Her Postpartum Weight Loss Journey

She's back to the gym!

Five weeks after giving birth to daughter True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian has begun hitting the gym—and in true Kardashian form, she's letting the world in on her postpartum weight-loss journey.

On May 21, the reality star took to social media to let her fans on her fitness quest, explaining that she's worked out for the past 11 days and is excited about getting back to her "sanctuary" despite facing criticism that she's focusing too much on her body after giving birth.

Let's follow along on her road back...

On May 24, KoKo teamed up with one of Tristan Thompson's best friends for a personal training sesh she documented on social media. The male pal caught the new mama laying on the floor, who said she was feeling "so good" but wanted to nap there for the rest of the day.

During her Snapchat posts on May 21, Khloe explained, "The beginning parts of working out kind of suck cause you're pushing your body so hard. You're so tired and you're trying to get back into your rhythm. And it's much more difficult than I think you expect it to be."