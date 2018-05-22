Botched Patient Kelsey Needs Help to Fix Her "Double Bubble" Breast Implants

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., May. 22, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's double trouble! 

On this week's new episode of Botched, Kelsey needs Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's help to fix a boob job that left her with a double bubble deformity. 

"A double bubble occurs when you are attempting to lower the inframammary crease in order to make more room for the implant," Dr. Dubrow explained. "The problem is, if you lower it just a little too much, it creates a deformity. A double bubble contour that looks really bad." 

The only person more upset about Kelsey's condition is her mom. "Right after having the surgery, I noticed the bubble immediately," Kelsey revealed to the doctors. However, it took her a while longer to actually clue her mom in on what happened to her. 

Photos

Botched Patients Before and After—Shocking Transformations!

Botched 415, Kelsey

E!

"After the fact, she never said nothing to me about the issue," her mom tells them. But it wasn't because she didn't want her mom in her business, she just didn't want to upset her with more bad news. 

"I had other medical issues, so I didn't want to put the stress that this went wrong on my mom," Kelsey revealed to them. Kelsey also suffers from endometriosis and has had to have two surgeries for her condition, and has been dealing with issues from her breast surgery during this time as well. 

That doesn't make her mom feel any better about the situation. "The fact that I learned this recently is very bothersome to me," her mom confides in the surgeons. Hopefully this surgery will fix her breasts and her relationship with her mom. 

See the shocking moment in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Boobs , Plastic Surgery , Terry Dubrow , Paul Nassif , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Baby No. 4? Everything We Know About Kim Kardashian's Family Plans

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Is The ''Happiest'' She's Ever Been Thanks to Pete Davidson

Nicki Minaj, Kylie Jenner, Coachella 2018

Nicki Minaj Clarifies She Still "F--king Loves" Kylie Jenner Amid Travis Scott Feud

Kate Gosselin, Kids

Kate Gosselin's Kids Are All Grown Up as They Head Back to School

That 70s Show, Cast

Wilmer Valderrama and More That '70s Show Stars Reflect on 20-Year Anniversary

Sophie Flack, Josh Charles

Josh Charles and Sophie Flack Welcome Baby Girl

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Easter

Inside Jennifer Garner's Complicated Relationship With Ben Affleck

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.