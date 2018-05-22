Which June Movie Release Are You Most Excited to See This Summer?

by Johnni Macke | Tue., May. 22, 2018 4:00 AM
Summer is getting closer which means it's summer blockbuster season! May has already given us a lot of killer films like Deadpool 2, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Life of the Party. With June quickly approaching it's time to start thinking about which movie you're going to see next.
Will it be Sandra Bullock's Ocean's 8 or Chris Pratt's next installment of Jurassic World? There are so many amazing movies heading your way next month that we wanted to give you a little preview of what you can expect. There are dramas, comedies and thrilling films of every genre coming to theaters in June and we're ready for all of them.
No matter what type of film-goer you are, these eight movies shouldn't be missed. There is something for everyone, which means you can start planning your BFF date or solo movie date night now. You can see a comedy and follow it up by a drama, or just laugh all month long thanks to movies like Tag, which is about a giant game of tag (in case you couldn't guess).
Check out the best movies hitting theaters this June below. Vote for the movie you can't wait to see and then go buy your tickets. Just maybe wait on buying the popcorn, it's still a while away from these film's actual release date and no one likes stale popcorn.
Adrift: June 1
If you want your heart to race at the theaters Adrift is the movie for you. It is based on the true story of a couple who finds love at first sight and then almost to loses it at sea. They go on a sailing adventure together and in the middle of the trip they suddenly find themselves in one the biggest hurricanes in history. The film stars Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin and you won't believe their love, struggles and overall survival tactics within this story.
A Kid Like Jake: June 1
This star-studded film is one you're going to want to see this summer. A Kid Like Jake focuses on a Brooklyn couple—played by Jim Parsons and Claire Danes—who have always known their son is more into princesses than toy cars and soldiers. When it's brought to their attention that their preschooler's "dress up" tendencies might be more than a phase they have to rethink everything: how they parent, what labels matter and don't and if they care about other people's perceptions of their son. It'll take you through a whirlwind of emotions and connect with audiences even if they aren't already parents themselves.
Ocean's 8: June 8
Ocean's 8 is the female-packed version of Ocean's 11 except Las Vegas' casinos aren't the target…the Met Gala is. With Debbie Ocean (Bullock) at the helm of this girl-powered crew the ladies are proving they can steal like the best of them. Plus, they're going to do it with style and jewels. It also stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina.
Incredibles 2: June 15
The Parr family is back and this time it's Helen Parr AKA Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) saving the world! In 2004 Disney and Pixar fans were introduced to a family of superheroes led by Mr. Incredible AKA Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson) and now we're finally getting another film about the super family. In this film Elastigirl is out kicking butt while her husband takes care of the kids. A nice role reversal, right? Oh, and Jack-Jack has a lot of powers that we're going to get to see on screen finally!
Tag: June 15
Tag, you're it! One month every year, five friends have a highly competitive game of tag—they've been playing since the first grade. This year's game falls in the month of the wedding of the only player whose never been beaten. Can the rest of the group beat the groom before the game ends? You'll have to wait to see when Tag hits theaters! The funny film stars Isla Fisher, Jeremy Renner, Jake Johnson, Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Rashida Jones and more amazing actors.
Boundaries: June 22
Boundaries is a drama that is full of light-hearted and comedic moments that'll pull at your heartstrings and make you want to call your dad. It follows Laura (Vera Farmiga) and her son Henry (Lewis MacDougall) as they take her estranged dad Jack (Christopher Plummer)—who deals pot and doesn't have a care in the world—across the country after he is kicked out of his nursing home. It's a road trip they won't soon forget.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: June 22
Who doesn't love a good Jurassic World film? Come June, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will hit theaters which means Pratt (as Owen) and Bryce Dallas Howard (as Claire) will be back together on the big screen. What's going to happen this time? Well, this movie will focus on the island after a volcano begins to erupt. Owen and Claire must rescue the remaining dinosaurs and save them from extinction. Sounds intense right?
Sicario: Day of the Soldado: June 29
Sicario's sequel is finally here. Sicario: Day of the Soldado will bring the same action, crime and drama to the big screen as its 2015 predecessor. This film however will be about the drug war on the US-Mexico border. To fight the war and stop the cartel from trafficking terrorists across the border Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) teams up with Alejandro Gillick (Benicio Del Toro) to kick some serious butt.
Vote for the summer blockbuster you can't wait to see this June in our poll below.
