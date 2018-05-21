Willow Smith Admits She Used to Be Jealous of "Curvier" Girls

Willow later shares, "I hear my friends that are curvy, they are telling me, 'It's so great that you can wear some shorts and a tank top and not feel overexposed or feel like people are looking at you differently.' Everyone wants what they don't have."

She then goes on to read a question from a Facebook user who wants to know why girls are "so mean" about looks.

"Because they wished they had what the other person has," Willow replies, adding that it's all about "envy."

"Honestly whenever another girl tells you something about your body or your looks, she's really just talking to herself," Willow says.