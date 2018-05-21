7 Celebrity Weddings We Wish We Could've Witnessed Like the Royal Wedding

Alexi Lubomirski
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 21, 2018 2:14 PM
Alexi Lubomirski
Excitement surrounding Saturday's royal wedding continues to build as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embark on their happily ever after.
Hours ago, Kensington Palace released the official portraits from the Duke and Duchess's historic nuptials—and just like that!—we have the feels all over again. Royal fanatics were granted unprecedented access to the couple's special day, with 29.2 million Americans (and even more around the globe) tuning in to witness every little royal wedding detail go down in real time.
Our pseudo invitations to Prince Harry and Meghan's ceremony got us thinking: What other lavish celebrity weddings do we wish were made available to the public?
Some stars have released photos, others have revealed very little. Check out seven celebrity we wish we could've witnessed just like the royal wedding:
AP Photo/Andrew Medichin
The A-list actor and human rights attorney's 2014 wedding extravaganza cost a pretty penny—$4.6 million at that! The couple sold their wedding photos to multiple magazines, but despite the picturesque album's public availability, it would've been incredible to witness Amal walk down the aisle in her custom Oscar de la Renta gown. And a three-day pre-wedding excursion in Venice, Italy? Count us RSVP'd!
Oh, to be a fly on the wall at this star-studded affair! Music's most powerful couple has revealed little from their 2008 wedding, but by all accounts it was nothing short of stunning. Only about 40 of Bey and Jay's nearest and dearest attended, including Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
We know where they got married (South Carolina) and who designed Blake's dress (Marchesa), but the A-listers have never disclosed much more regarding their 2012 nuptials. Knowing Blake and Ryan's style though, the dance floor probably never emptied that night.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF
Not unlike a royal wedding, the longtime partners swapped vows and exchanged diamond wedding bands in an intimate ceremony at Windsor's Guildhall in 2014. The 600 guests—including the Beckhams, Donatella Versace, Claudia Schiffer and Sharon Stone—partied and sipped pink champagne on the grounds of the couple's Windsor mansion. A bargain at $2 million!
The R&B songstress and NFL star surely felt like a king and queen as they tied the knot in 2016 at the Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. Nothing short of an absolute fairy tale, the wedding party included Lala Anthony, Kelly Rowland and more stars.
Rogers & Cowan/Robert Evans
Yes, TomKat's marriage ended in 2012, but not before they threw a $2 million wedding we'd bet anyone would pay cold hard cash to have witnessed. The pair wed outside Rome at the 15th-century Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano. Not too shabby!
W and N
In 1999, the British pair dropped $800,000 on a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin. Elton John performed and, in true Beckham fashion, their cake was topped with nude figurines of the bride and groom.
Sooo... any celebs feel like dropping their wedding home videos in honor of Prince Harry and Meghan?
