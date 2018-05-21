EXCLUSIVE!

Luis Fonsi Feels "Honored" to Win Five Billboard Awards

Mon., May. 21, 2018

Luis Fonsi won big! 

The "Despacito" singer took home an impressive five awards last night, and he told E! News all about how he celebrates and who he was most excited to see. 

"Yes, five awards. So crazy. I'm so honored," the singer said to Sibley Scoles about his awards. "I texted with Daddy Yankee earlier. I'm just so happy. I'm grateful that those guys…well first of all, Daddy Yankee that was part of the original song, and he really took that song to the next level.

"Then you know, Justin Bieber who four months after the song was released he said 'Hey, I like that song. I want to be a part of it,' and who jumped in. It was really a group effort, just everybody that was involved. Producers, engineers, songwriters, I'm just really grateful for everybody."

During one of Fonsi's acceptance speeches, he said, "Buenas noches, good evening! Thank you guys so much for embracing a mostly Spanish song. Thank you for wanting to sing it for wanting to learn it. Daddy Yankee and Justin Beiber, God bless you guys! Everybody involved on this record, my record label, my management, and everybody. This one goes out to all of my Latino brothers, all of the immigrants, all of the DREAMers out there. All of those that get made fun of when you speak with an accent, all of those when they say, 'Hey! Speak English' To you—Puerto Rico, this goes out to you."

The 40-year-old singer then took to Instagram to show his gratitude to his fans. 

"Music has no language or boundaries. Thank you @daddyyankee and @justinbieber for taking this song to the next level. This one goes out to my beautiful island of Puerto Rico. Los amo. @bbmas," he writes on a photo of himself holding all of the awards.  

While the show had a star-studded lineup, we wanted to know whose performance Fonsi was most excited to see. 

"Of course, Ms. Janet Jackson. I also want to see my girl Demi Lovato, who I have my current single with, and Christina Aguilera who I actually recorded with 18 years ago. Yea, in the year 2000 she did a Spanish album, and I did a duet with her," he explains. "I think it was 2000 or 2001, don't quote me on this, but it was around that time. It was at the beginning of my career... So two of the most powerful female vocalists are getting together, so I want to cheer them on."

Luis Fonsi, Agueda Lopez, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fonsi took home more than a handful of awards, and while you'd expect him to party hard and celebrate, that wasn't the case for the Puerto Rican superstar. 

"Actually, I have to get on a plane right now. I know, I'm on tour, so no adult drinks for me tonight," he says. "I have to get on that plane, you know and keep doing my touring thing."

