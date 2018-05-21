Recreate Meghan's Markle Wedding Beauty Look for Just $30

On the day of your wedding, every bride wants to look perfect—as in naturally flawless. No one wants to look overdone.

Case in point: Meghan Markle's royal wedding beauty.

When Prince Harry removed her lace-trimmed veil, every beauty lover swooned. The Duchess of Sussex was radiant. Her complexion was the most striking feature. She wore a semi-sheer, luminous foundation that revealed her freckles and blemish-free skin, a very light pink-toned blush and bubblegum pink lipstick. When she blinked, we noticed her bronze-tinted eyes, shape-enhancing eyeliner and remarkable lashes.

Like her Givenchy dress, her makeup gracefully walks the line between looking flawless and appearing natural. It's wedding goals, but also the perfect everyday look.