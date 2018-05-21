Suits Creator Calls the Royal Wedding the "Most Extraordinary Thing I've Ever Seen"

While millions of people watched the magic of the royal wedding from their televisions, Suits creator Aaron Korsh experienced the real-life fairytale in person.

Korsh wrote about his royal wedding experience for New York Daily News. After the media outlet published an excerpt from his account, the TV producer decided to share his entire post via Twitter on Monday.

In a heartfelt open letter, Korsh called the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "the most extraordinary thing I've ever seen."

From the drive through Windsor to the walk to the reception, the whole day left Korsh in awe. Of course, the ceremony at St. George's Chapel seemed to be a particularly memorable moment.

"Seeing each member of the wedding [party] walk down the aisle, Harry evoked earnest and somehow vulnerable, Meghan looking strong and proud and regal and beautiful…it started things off amazingly," he wrote, recalling the May 19 nuptials. "From there, just being in the chapel to experience such a seemingly world-changing event was incredible. To have the mix of cultures on so many levels and to have two such capable ambassadors showing the world how it should be was moving beyond words."