The Super-Hot Trend That Ruled the Billboards Music Awards 2018

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., May. 21, 2018 12:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Billboard Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

What do you wear in 90-degree heat in the middle of Las Vegas?

If you don't think long-sleeve, floor-length gowns are appropriate, think again. The stars came to sizzle at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, wearing enough heavy fabrics, textures and embellishments to make us think it's the middle of winter. Velvet, satin and leather in the middle of May? Preposterous, you may say. 

Well, stunning stars like Hailey Baldwin, Jennifer Lopez and Demi Lovato showed us how it can be done...without breaking a sweat. It's all about balance. For example, the model's nude, sparkling Alexandre Vauthier look may have covered her arms, but the plunging neckline offset all the fabric. While the "Fall in Line" singer also opted for a more conservative look, Demi worked it in a more billowy fabric, courtesy of her vintage Dior dress. The animal print was also a bold choice. 

Photos

2018 Billboard Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

To see more celebs who kept in cool in literally super-hot ensembles, keep scrolling. 

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez

Velvet! Leather! Over-the-knee boots! J.Lo was sizzling in Roberto Cavalli in more ways than one on the red carpet.

Demi Lovato, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Demi Lovato

Rawr! The "Tell Me You Love Me" singer kept it breezy in a billowy vintage Dior dress. 

Christina Aguilera, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Christina Aguilera

The "Fall in Line" singer was all wrapped up in 16Arlington. Not only did the fabric look heavy, but the Met Gala-worthy train went on for days. 

Article continues below

Kelly Clarkson, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kelly Clarkson

The host of the night stunned in Christian Siriano. Luckily, she didn't have to sweat it out for too long, as she headed into the venue early to prep for the show. 

Bebe Rexha, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Fierce and super edgy, the "Me, Myself & I" singer rocked the Christian Siriano stunner with no regrets. 

Tyra Banks, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tyra Banks

The supermodel looked calm, cool and collected in a velvet Marc Bouwer number with ruffled sleeves and a high neckline. 

Article continues below

Hailey Baldwin, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin

The model can thank designer Alexandre Vauthier for her flesh-tone, body-hugging draped dress. 

Kesha, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Kesha

This vintage number was full of embellishment and fringe, which probably made it quite heavy. 

Ashlee Simpson

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ashlee Simpson

The singer's Yanina Couture gown may have featured exaggerated sleeves, but the floral cut-outs gave her room to breathe. 

Article continues below

Dua Lipa, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Pro tip: Long-sleeve satin is well balanced with a plunging neckline and a bold color. 

Would you wear this surprising trend in the dog days of summer?

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Hailey Baldwin , Jennifer Lopez , Kelly Clarkson , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , 2018 Billboard Music Awards , VG
Latest News
ESC: Meghan Markle, beauty under 25

Recreate Meghan's Markle Wedding Beauty Look for Just $30

ESC: Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr Found Her Favorite Beauty Tool on Amazon

Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, beauty

A Look at Meghan Markle's Fashion Highs From Her Wedding Weekend

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Came Unbuttoned to the Billboard Music Awards 2018

Christina Aguilera, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Christina Aguilera Brought a Met Gala-Worthy Train to Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Kelly Clarkson Channels a Dark Queen at Billboard Music Awards 2018

ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding, fashion

4 Classic Celeb Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's Gown

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.