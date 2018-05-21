Royal Family Attends Chelsea Flower Show After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

Later on Saturday, Harry and Meghan did a wardrobe change and were photographed heading to their evening reception to celebrate with 200 of their closest pals at Frogmore House at Windsor Castle. The couple wasn't spotted again until Monday when they were photographed arriving back home to Kensington Palace.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits were revealed to the world.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday," a Kensington Palace spokesperson shared along with the portraits. "They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."